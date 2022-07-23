Qualified English Teachers

We are hiring! Mother tongue English teachers (UK, USA, Australia, ZA, New Zealand, Ireland) wanted for face-to-face courses, from Sept 2022. Send CV to: roma.salandra@inlinguaroma.com

General Info

Address Via Antonio Salandra, Roma RM, Italy
Email address roma.salandra@inlinguaroma.com

Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
