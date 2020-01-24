Qualified English Teacher

British Institutes Roma Salario is looking for qualified ESL teachers to join our team for an immediate start.

If you’re experienced in teaching YL (ages 6-14) and Cambridge Preparation courses (KET/PET/FCE etc) and are committed to creating a positive and fun learning environment, we have a range of afternoon roles - including substitution roles – available.

Ideally, you’ll have a CELTA/TESOL or equivalent qualification and some experience working with children and teenagers.

We offer a competitive salary, ongoing training and the chance for teachers to participate in a quality-based incentive program.

If you’re interested in applying, please send your CV and a short cover note through to dos.salario@britishinstitutes.org.

Note that only candidates with valid working papers (for Italy/EU) already based in Rome will be considered for roles.