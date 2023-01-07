13.5 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teacher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

British Institutes Roma Salario is recruiting dynamic, qualified English teachers for our young learner, teen and adult courses (in person and online) with an immediate start.

We run individual and group courses for young learners, teens and adults.

Courses are predominantly run at our school, in public schools and online from Mondays to Fridays, and a range of morning, afternoon and evening courses are available. Saturday mornings (online) are also optional.

We offer competitive rates, scheduling based on your availability and the chance to continually develop through ongoing training and support.

Role requirements:

- Native/proficiency level of English.

- CELTA, Trinity TESOL or equivalent teaching qualification.

- A bachelor degree in any field is also highly desirable.

While documented teaching experience is a plus, it is not essential.

Successful applicants will be invited to participate in our ongoing training programme and join our committed and enthusiastic teaching team.

Note that candidates should be based in Rome and be in possession of the necessary EU working papers.

To apply, please send your CV and a brief cover letter to didattica@intellegere.it.

General Info

Email address didattica@intellegere.it
