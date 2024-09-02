31.9 C
Italy's news in English
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teacher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Intellegere/British Institutes Roma Salario is now accepting applications for part-time English teaching roles (between 10-20 hours p/w) for the 2024/25 academic year in Rome.

Candidates must be qualified (CELTA or TESOL equivalent) and ideally have at least two years’ experience.

Courses for YL and adults are run either in-house, at various public schools around Rome or online.

We offer on-going training, flexible scheduling and a competitive salary.

Teachers already based in Rome who have experience in teaching young learners and teens are highly encouraged to apply.

Please note that we are only able to consider applications from EU citizens or those who are already in possession of the necessary working papers.

Please email a cover note and your CV to didattica@intellegere.it

