Professional translator: Italian / French > English

Canadian degree in scientific and technical translation and freelance FR>EN translator on the roster of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Office for Africa (AFRO) in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo. Over 25 years’ experience. Trilingual professional seeks job opportunities requiring advanced language skills. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/albertobertellitranslator/ Contact: albebertelli at gmail.com

General Info

Email address albebertelli@gmail.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo
Jobs wanted

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo

English Proofreader/Copy Editor
Jobs wanted

English Proofreader/Copy Editor

Bilingue:Traduzioni e lezioni di Inglese ed Italiano
Jobs wanted

Bilingue:Traduzioni e lezioni di Inglese ed Italiano

Looking for an opportunity
Jobs wanted

Looking for an opportunity

VIDEO EDITOR – I bring your story to life
Jobs wanted

VIDEO EDITOR – I bring your story to life

Lezioni di inglese online / traduzione documenti
Jobs wanted

Lezioni di inglese online / traduzione documenti

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Italian woman is looking for a job
Jobs wanted

Italian woman is looking for a job

Baby-sitter part-time/Full-time
Jobs wanted Personal Babysitters in Milan

Baby-sitter part-time/Full-time

British girl available for English babysitting
Jobs wanted

British girl available for English babysitting

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Dog sitter in Rome
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter in Rome

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs
Jobs wanted

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs

Mothertongue English Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Mothertongue English Babysitter