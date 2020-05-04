Professional translator: Italian / French > English
Canadian degree in scientific and technical translation and freelance FR>EN translator on the roster of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Office for Africa (AFRO) in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo. Over 25 years’ experience. Trilingual professional seeks job opportunities requiring advanced language skills. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/albertobertellitranslator/ Contact: albebertelli at gmail.com
