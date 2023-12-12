10.2 C
Primary Teacher Gr.4/5 - starting January 2024

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Ambrit International School is seeking an enthusiastic qualified primary teacher, preferably with experience in the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (IB PYP), starting from January 2024.

The successful candidate must:

- be a mother tongue English speaker;

- hold a primary classroom teaching certificate and university degree;

- hold an EU passport or have already obtained the right to be employed in Italy;

- have homeroom teaching experience in all subjects - maths, language, science & social studies.

Candidates are required to send their CVs and cover letter to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.

General Info

Address Via Filippo Tajani 50

View on Map

Primary Teacher Gr.4/5 - starting January 2024

Via Filippo Tajani 50

Marymount - International School Rome
