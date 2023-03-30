Kendale Primary International School is looking for an English mother tongue teacher for Year 3 (Grade 2) beginning in April. A minimum of two years classroom experience is required together with the ability to teach across the curriculum. EU documentation, teaching certificate/university degree and references are essential.
Phone: 06.33267608 E-mail: info@kendale.it
Primary School Teacher Position
via gradoli,86
