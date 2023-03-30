16.5 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Primary School Teacher Position

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Kendale Primary International School is looking for an English mother tongue teacher for Year 3 (Grade 2) beginning in April. A minimum of two years classroom experience is required together with the ability to teach across the curriculum. EU documentation, teaching certificate/university degree and references are essential.

Phone: 06.33267608 E-mail: info@kendale.it

General Info

Address via gradoli,86
Email address info@kendale.it

View on Map

Primary School Teacher Position

via gradoli,86

