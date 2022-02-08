Primary School Teacher: Immediate start (full time - temporary)

Southlands British International School is looking to recruit a short term supply Primary Teacher to join our team for the next two to four weeks in the first instance.

If you are experienced and passionate about teaching young people, aged 7-10 years, in an international community, then we would love to hear from you. Our Primary curriculum is exciting and far reaching, offering a broad range of subjects based on the standards of the UK National Curriculum.

For more information and an informal chat about the role please email the school at, info@southlands.it

We are committed to safeguarding our students: all applicants will need to provide the names and addresses of at least two professional referees and be willing to complete enhanced criminal background checks.

General Info

Address Via Teleclide, 40, Casal Palocco

View on Map

Primary School Teacher: Immediate start (full time - temporary)

Via Teleclide, 40, Casal Palocco

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76448
Previous article Part Time Italian Teacher - Marymount International School

RELATED ARTICLES

SUBSTITUTE REGISTERED NURSE
Jobs vacant

SUBSTITUTE REGISTERED NURSE

British School Fiumicino - DOS position
Jobs vacant

British School Fiumicino - DOS position

Bookings Assistant at Carpe Diem Rome
Jobs vacant

Bookings Assistant at Carpe Diem Rome

Cleanings and check-in specialized
Jobs vacant

Cleanings and check-in specialized

English Mother tongue Teachers
Jobs vacant

English Mother tongue Teachers

Southlands British International School is looking to recruit a part-time Singing Teacher
Jobs vacant

Southlands British International School is looking to recruit a part-time Singing Teacher

Southlands British International School is looking to recruit a part-time Drum Teacher
Jobs vacant

Southlands British International School is looking to recruit a part-time Drum Teacher

Looking for Guides
Jobs vacant

Looking for Guides

Tourism: Person to run holiday homes
Jobs vacant

Tourism: Person to run holiday homes

Bilingual kindergarden seeks English mothertongue teacher
Jobs vacant

Bilingual kindergarden seeks English mothertongue teacher

Rome International School is seeking
Jobs vacant

Rome International School is seeking

Accent Global Learning: Assistant Program Coordinator, Rome Center
Jobs vacant

Accent Global Learning: Assistant Program Coordinator, Rome Center

St George’s British International School seeks Caregiver
Jobs vacant

St George’s British International School seeks Caregiver

Looking for mothertongue English teacher
Jobs vacant

Looking for mothertongue English teacher

SEEKING QUALIFIED SAT TEACHER/COORDINATOR
Jobs vacant

SEEKING QUALIFIED SAT TEACHER/COORDINATOR