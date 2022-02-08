Primary School Teacher: Immediate start (full time - temporary)

Southlands British International School is looking to recruit a short term supply Primary Teacher to join our team for the next two to four weeks in the first instance.

If you are experienced and passionate about teaching young people, aged 7-10 years, in an international community, then we would love to hear from you. Our Primary curriculum is exciting and far reaching, offering a broad range of subjects based on the standards of the UK National Curriculum.

For more information and an informal chat about the role please email the school at, info@southlands.it

We are committed to safeguarding our students: all applicants will need to provide the names and addresses of at least two professional referees and be willing to complete enhanced criminal background checks.