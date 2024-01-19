Primary School Teacher at B.I.G. British International School in Rome

We are seeking a highly motivated and energetic KS2 class teacher to join our team in this unique opportunity as we enter the second year of our growing Primary school. We follow the English National Curriculum and believe in offering a well-balanced, rigorous and holistic learning experience for our students.

Are you a dynamic and active team-player who delights in being a part of school life? Then we would love to hear from you! As part of the B.I.G group of schools our teachers benefit from a range of opportunities to open up new horizons, promote skills development and encourage collaboration.

Candidates must have:

- English mother tongue

- QTS

- Experience teaching the English National Curriculum

- European passport or already have the right to be employed in Italy

- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

- Safeguarding, teaching and learning as top priorities

Candidates should apply by sending their CV and application letter to info@bigbritishschool.it.

We are committed to safeguarding the whole school community; applicants must ensure at least two referees from previous employer/s. An offer of employment will be subject to criminal background checks and immigration authorisation if applicable.

Start date: 1st September 2024

Apply by: 31st January 2024

Salary: Undisclosed, Full time permanent

Phone number: (+39) 0697843845

Website: www.bigbritishschool.it