Jobs vacant

PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER

Wanted in Rome

Date:

Core International School is seeking a qualified Year 1 teacher. The candidate should be eligible to work in Italy and have a valid permit to stay/work. Two years’ experience is required. Please send your C.V. to info@coreinternationalschool.it. Telephone 06.8411137.

General Info

Address VIA CRATI 19
Email address info@coreinternationalschool.it

