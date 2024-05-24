Core International School is seeking a qualified Year 1 teacher. The candidate should be eligible to work in Italy and have a valid permit to stay/work. Two years’ experience is required. Please send your C.V. to info@coreinternationalschool.it. Telephone 06.8411137.
PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER
VIA CRATI 19
