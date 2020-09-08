Prati/Vatican - charming furnished large 1 bedroom

80sqm, bright 1 bedroom, large living, 3rd floor, lift, fully equipped, washing machine, wifi. Close metro and historical center. No agencies.

General Info

Price info 1.400
Address Via dei Gracchi, 00192 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

Prati/Vatican - charming furnished large 1 bedroom

Via dei Gracchi, 00192 Roma RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71824
Previous article 1-bedroom apartment to rent - Cassia/Grottarossa

RELATED ARTICLES

Newly renovated 3-bedroom villa with private garden and parking – Cassia/Grottarossa
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town

Newly renovated 3-bedroom villa with private garden and parking – Cassia/Grottarossa

Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna
Accommodation vacant in town

Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna

SUPER Bright 2-bedroom flat near Piazza Navona!
Accommodation vacant in town

SUPER Bright 2-bedroom flat near Piazza Navona!

Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!
Accommodation vacant in town

Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!

OSTIA - VIA DELLA PARANZELLA - VERY BRIGHT APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

OSTIA - VIA DELLA PARANZELLA - VERY BRIGHT APARTMENT

Elegant furnished 2-bedroom flat in the heart of ROME!
Accommodation vacant in town

Elegant furnished 2-bedroom flat in the heart of ROME!

Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment
Accommodation vacant in town

Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment

MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi
Accommodation vacant in town

MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi

Bright, 2-bedroom flat in Ostia
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright, 2-bedroom flat in Ostia

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA -
Accommodation vacant in town

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA -

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - Available
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - Available

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

2-bedroom remodeled flat in Historical Center
Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom remodeled flat in Historical Center

Bright remodeled, 1-bedroom fully furnished flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright remodeled, 1-bedroom fully furnished flat

Bright remodeled, 1-bedroom fully furnished flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright remodeled, 1-bedroom fully furnished flat