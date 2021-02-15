PRATI - VIA DEGLI SCIPIONI

PRATI - VIA DEGLI SCIPIONI - We have a very bright and cozy flat on the 5th floor of an elegant building. It's located near the Metro A Ottaviano stop. It is 85m2 and has a bright and spacious living room, large bedroom, eat-in furnished kitchen with balcony, and bathroom with tub/shower. Independent heating. Built-in wardrobes and storage above hallway. Renting partially furnished. The furniture in the photos are the current tenants. Monthly rent: €1250. No condominium fee. Renting to referenced individuals only. AVAILABLE: MAY 2021. For appointments and/or information, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (Telegram) or Marco Zanni (Italian) at +393358418861 or write to: info@immobiliarezanni.com . Finder's Fee Applied Separately.

General Info

Price info 1250
Address Via Pietro Romani 170
