Prati - Splendid 3 bedroom flat

VIALE GERMANICO (Prati) - We have a splendid 200m2 apartment on the 3rd floor of a residential building steps away from the Vatican and the Metro station Ottaviano. It has been completely and modernly remodeled. It's semi-furnished meaning the kitchen is completely furnished. It's made up of a foyer, wide hallway, living room, dining room, kitchen, 3 regular sized bedrooms, 1 smaller bedroom, 3 bathrooms (2 of which are ensuite), laundry room. The apartment has parquet floors, A/C and centralized heating. Monthly rent: €3300 + about €200 condominium. Centralized heating billed separately. AVAILABLE: immediately. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or via email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Realtor's Finder's Fee Applied Separately.