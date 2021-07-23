Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse

Via Livorno - We have a splendid penthouse on the 6th and top floor of an elegant residential building with concierge service. The apartment is in perfect condition. The 46m2 terrace has a spectacular panoramic view of Rome and the Castelli Romani hills. The apartment is approximately 100m2 made up of: spacious living room with access to the terrace, eat-in kitchen with access to closed balcony, 2 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. There are built-in closets and a small attic for storage. The heating is centralized and there are A/C units in the apartment. There is also a celar that comes with the property. Renting to referenced individuals only with transitory 12-mth lease. AVAILABLE: October 2021. Monthly rent: €1600 + €86 condominium. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) through Telegram, Signal, WhatsApp +393474009753 or via email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Realtor Finder's Fee Applied Separately.