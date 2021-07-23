Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse

Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse

Via Livorno - We have a splendid penthouse on the 6th and top floor of an elegant residential building with concierge service. The apartment is in perfect condition. The 46m2 terrace has a spectacular panoramic view of Rome and the Castelli Romani hills. The apartment is approximately 100m2 made up of: spacious living room with access to the terrace, eat-in kitchen with access to closed balcony, 2 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. There are built-in closets and a small attic for storage. The heating is centralized and there are A/C units in the apartment. There is also a celar that comes with the property. Renting to referenced individuals only with transitory 12-mth lease. AVAILABLE: October 2021. Monthly rent: €1600 + €86 condominium. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) through Telegram, Signal, WhatsApp +393474009753 or via email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Realtor Finder's Fee Applied Separately.

General Info

Price info € 1600
Address Via Livorno, 61, 00162 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 15
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 1
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 1
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 2
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 2
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 3
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 3
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 4
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 4
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 5
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 5
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 6
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 6
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 7
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 7
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 8
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 8
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 9
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 9
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 10
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 10
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 11
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 11
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 12
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 12
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 13
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 13
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 14
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 14
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 15
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 15
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 1
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 2
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 3
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 4
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 5
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 6
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 7
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 8
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 9
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 10
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 11
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 12
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 13
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 14
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse - image 15

View on Map

Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse

Via Livorno, 61, 00162 Roma RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75265
Previous article SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE
Next article Kittens looking for a home!

RELATED ARTICLES

Fabulous "old Rome" Penthouse w/2 terraces
Accommodation vacant in town

Fabulous "old Rome" Penthouse w/2 terraces

Studio apartment near Piazza Navona
Accommodation vacant in town

Studio apartment near Piazza Navona

Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio
Accommodation vacant in town

Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio

Elegant, remodeled 1-bedroom Trastevere
Accommodation vacant in town

Elegant, remodeled 1-bedroom Trastevere

250m2 flat + Terrace with stunning view of St. Peter's Basilica!
Accommodation vacant in town

250m2 flat + Terrace with stunning view of St. Peter's Basilica!

SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE
Accommodation vacant in town

SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Serafico - 120m2 apartment in compound - August 2021
Accommodation vacant in town

Serafico - 120m2 apartment in compound - August 2021

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti
Accommodation vacant in town

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti

Little apartment San Giovanni/Pigneto
Accommodation vacant in town

Little apartment San Giovanni/Pigneto

Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area
Accommodation vacant in town

Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area

Piramide Cestia
Accommodation vacant in town

Piramide Cestia

One-bedroomed apartment (bilocale) in Ponte Lungo - Via Marco Tabarrini APPIO LATINO
Accommodation vacant in town

One-bedroomed apartment (bilocale) in Ponte Lungo - Via Marco Tabarrini APPIO LATINO

Garbatella attic (Metro B).
Accommodation vacant in town

Garbatella attic (Metro B).

Venice timesharing property
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town Property for sale out of town

Venice timesharing property