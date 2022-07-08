Part-time Spanish Teacher for Middle School

Ambrit International School is looking for a part-time MS Spanish language teacher for the 2022/2023 school year.

The candidate will have to be fluent in Spanish and English, and already residing in Rome.

Please send your CV and cover letter to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com

General Info

Address Via Filippo Tajani, 50, 00149 Roma RM, Italy
Email address ambrit@ambrit-rome.com

View on Map

Part-time Spanish Teacher for Middle School

Via Filippo Tajani, 50, 00149 Roma RM, Italy

