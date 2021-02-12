Part-Time NANNY English mother tongue, Live out - driver - Rome EUR

Number/Age of the children: 7 year old twin boys, 5 year old girl

Requirements:

English mother tongue

Driver

No pet allergies, Family have a dog

Working hours: Monday to Friday - 3 days per week 15.30 - 19.30, 2 days per week 15.30 - 20.30

Salary offered: € 1400 net per month

Starting date: ASAP

General Info

Price info € 1.400
Email address valentina.arena@nannybutler.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73760
Previous article Primary School Teacher

RELATED ARTICLES

Primary School Teacher
Jobs vacant

Primary School Teacher

Vacancy at Embassy of Ireland
Jobs vacant

Vacancy at Embassy of Ireland

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED

Seeking Babysitter job
Jobs vacant

Seeking Babysitter job

QUALIFIED PRIMARY SCHOOL AND KINDERGARTEN ENGLISH TEACHERS FOR BILINGUAL SCHOOL
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED PRIMARY SCHOOL AND KINDERGARTEN ENGLISH TEACHERS FOR BILINGUAL SCHOOL

University of Dallas seeking Residential Director of Student Life
Jobs vacant

University of Dallas seeking Residential Director of Student Life

ENGLISH TEACHERS - LAW & ECONOMICS
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH TEACHERS - LAW & ECONOMICS

St Gerorge Int Schools is seeking Clerk to the Boards of the Association
Jobs vacant

St Gerorge Int Schools is seeking Clerk to the Boards of the Association

Build Your Business From Home
Jobs vacant

Build Your Business From Home

Qualified English Teacher For Bilingual School
Accommodation vacant in town

Qualified English Teacher For Bilingual School

Rome International School is seeking supply teacher
Jobs vacant

Rome International School is seeking supply teacher

Science Teaching position at Ambrit International School
Jobs vacant

Science Teaching position at Ambrit International School

Castelli International School seeking qualified primary school teachers
Jobs vacant

Castelli International School seeking qualified primary school teachers

Preschool English Teacher
Jobs vacant

Preschool English Teacher

Seeking Teacher of Computer Science
Jobs vacant

Seeking Teacher of Computer Science