Part-Time NANNY English mother tongue, Live out - driver - Rome EUR
Number/Age of the children: 7 year old twin boys, 5 year old girl
Requirements:
English mother tongue
Driver
No pet allergies, Family have a dog
Working hours: Monday to Friday - 3 days per week 15.30 - 19.30, 2 days per week 15.30 - 20.30
Salary offered: € 1400 net per month
Starting date: ASAP
Email address valentina.arena@nannybutler.com
