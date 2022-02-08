Part Time Italian Teacher - Marymount International School

Marymount International School is seeking a part time Italian teacher for the Elementary School’s extracurricular after school lessons. Immediate start. Qualified native Italian speakers are asked to visit the School's website www.marymountrome.com to download the Application Form and send to recruitment@marymountrome.com .

General Info

Address Via di Villa Lauchli, 180, 00191 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

Part Time Italian Teacher - Marymount International School

Via di Villa Lauchli, 180, 00191 Roma RM, Italia

