15.1 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 17 January 2024
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Part-time English Mother-tongue Teacher
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Part-time English Mother-tongue Teacher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Learn and Go! English School is looking for a mother-tongue English teacher, flexible hours and different types of lessons. Dynamic and fun. The School is in Monterotondo so if you are interested, send us your CV on learn-and-go@hotmail.it and we can give you all the information needed.

General Info

Email address learn-and-go@hotmail.it
Marymount - International School Rome
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Segretario/a legale - Roma

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Teachers for Adult online and in Person lessons

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Substitute teacher for English Language and Literature Cover

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking an instructor for food experiences

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Welcoming Agent

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Accademia Linguistica Trinity School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU - Institute for Entrepreneurship (IFE) Associate

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Community Service, Religious Life & Multiculturalism Office Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -