Babysitter/Nanny- Fluent English & Italian
Hi! My name is Ruby.
I am a 28 year old, fun, highly experienced babysitter/nanny.
I am originally Australian, however I grew up in Rome, Italy and lived in London for 10 years.
I am also experienced with babies.
References available.
(Available from mid October)
General Info
Price info €12p/h
Email address ruby.kammer@gmail.com
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Experienced English Teachers Needed
Seeking results-driven teachers passionate about teaching. An ideal candidate will be a native English speaker with a university degree, certification (ex. TEFL/CELTA), relevant te...
English, French Full/Part-time Teachers Needed for
children, teens, adults in classrooms, homes, companies or online. Preferably: mother-tongue, intermediate Italian, charismatic, CELTA/equivalent, degree, experience, working perm...
Designer Resale Website Needs Intern
Fashion resale website seeking intern two 2-3 days/week for web+social content. Requirements: tech-savvy, English, Italian, photoshop.
I’m a retired college prof who lived in Rome but was too busy to study the city properly. Now I’ve spent a few years learning what I should have known before, and I’m publishing it...