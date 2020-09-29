(Part -time) Babysitter- Fluent English & Italian- Full drivers license (Available from mid October)

Hi! My name is Ruby.

I am a 28 year old, fun, highly experienced babysitter/nanny.

I am originally Australian, however I grew up in Rome, Italy and lived in London for 10 years.

I am also experienced with babies.

References available.

(Available from mid October)

General Info

Price info €12p/h
Email address ruby.kammer@gmail.com

