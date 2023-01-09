Sunny, quiet, 4th floor, lift, furnished or unfurnished, 170m, double living, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, eat-in kitchen, balconies, parking. Rental by owner.
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
Parioli/Flaminio charming bright 3-bedroom
Via Archimede, 00197 Roma RM, Italia
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
English Ballet Lessons for All Levels
IT-EN Certified Translator (20 + years of experience)