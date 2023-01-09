15 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 09 January 2023
Italy's news in English
Classifieds Accommodation vacant in town

Parioli/Flaminio charming bright 3-bedroom

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Sunny, quiet, 4th floor, lift, furnished or unfurnished, 170m, double living, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, eat-in kitchen, balconies, parking. Rental by owner.

Price info 2.500€
Address Via Archimede, 00197 Roma RM, Italia
Parioli/Flaminio charming bright 3-bedroom

Via Archimede, 00197 Roma RM, Italia

