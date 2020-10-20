Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - We have a very elegant apartment renting in a residential building in one of the most enchanting streets in Parioli with a fabulous view of the park Villa Glori where there’s a daily market. The building is only steps away from Piazzale Euclide where there are restaurants, snack bars, shops and the train. The flat is on the 4th floor out of 5 floors and has a balcony off the living room. It’s 120mq and made up of a living room, eat-in kitchen, master bedroom with wall-in closet and bathroom en-suite, 2nd bedroom, 2nd bathroom. The flat is completely remodeled and has a very elegant parquet flooring throughout. It is renting completely furnished as per photos. There is an external private parking spot in front of the building. This flat is the only one on the 4th floor. So, it’s super bright and very quiet. Independent heating. Available: Immediately. Monthly rent: €1900 + €150 condominium. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni at +393474009753 (WhatsApp) or via mail: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Finder’s Fede Separate Parioli -