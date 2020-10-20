Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi -

Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - We have a very elegant apartment renting in a residential building in one of the most enchanting streets in Parioli with a fabulous view of the park Villa Glori where there’s a daily market. The building is only steps away from Piazzale Euclide where there are restaurants, snack bars, shops and the train. The flat is on the 4th floor out of 5 floors and has a balcony off the living room. It’s 120mq and made up of a living room, eat-in kitchen, master bedroom with wall-in closet and bathroom en-suite, 2nd bedroom, 2nd bathroom. The flat is completely remodeled and has a very elegant parquet flooring throughout. It is renting completely furnished as per photos. There is an external private parking spot in front of the building. This flat is the only one on the 4th floor. So, it’s super bright and very quiet. Independent heating. Available: Immediately. Monthly rent: €1900 + €150 condominium. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni at +393474009753 (WhatsApp) or via mail: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Finder’s Fede Separate Parioli -

General Info

Price info €1900
Address Via Pietro Romani 170
Image Gallery
1 of 14
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 1
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 1
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 2
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 2
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 3
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 3
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 4
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 4
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 5
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 5
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 6
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 6
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 7
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 7
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 8
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 8
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 9
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 9
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 10
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 10
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 11
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 11
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 12
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 12
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 13
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 13
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 14
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 14
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 1
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 2
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 3
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 4
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 5
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 6
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 7
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 8
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 9
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 10
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 11
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 12
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 13
Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi - - image 14

View on Map

Parioli - Via Paolo Frisi -

Via Pietro Romani 170
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72407
Previous article Affittasi stanza - Room for rent

RELATED ARTICLES

Affittasi stanza - Room for rent
Accommodation vacant in town

Affittasi stanza - Room for rent

MONTEVERDE – 2 BEDROOM FLAT FULLY FURNISHED
Accommodation vacant in town

MONTEVERDE – 2 BEDROOM FLAT FULLY FURNISHED

Spanish Steps 1-bedroom flat with SPECTACULAR TERRACE!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Spanish Steps 1-bedroom flat with SPECTACULAR TERRACE!!

Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat

Luxury 400m2 apartment with huge patio and private garden
Accommodation vacant in town

Luxury 400m2 apartment with huge patio and private garden

Trastevere - Piazza San Cosimato - 2 bedroom lovely remodeled flat - Available .
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere - Piazza San Cosimato - 2 bedroom lovely remodeled flat - Available .

Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers!
Accommodation vacant in town

Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers!

1-bedroom fully furnished flat in heart of Rome!
Accommodation vacant in town

1-bedroom fully furnished flat in heart of Rome!

Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!
Accommodation vacant in town

Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!

TRASTEVERE STATION/MARCONI/SAN PAOLO - 2 BEDROOMS
Accommodation vacant in town

TRASTEVERE STATION/MARCONI/SAN PAOLO - 2 BEDROOMS

Serafico - 120m2 apartment in compound with pool/tennis
Accommodation vacant in town

Serafico - 120m2 apartment in compound with pool/tennis

2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio
Accommodation vacant in town

2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! Available.
Accommodation vacant in town

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! Available.

UNIQUE PROPERTY CENTRAL ROME IN GARDEN AMAZING VIEWS
Accommodation vacant in town

UNIQUE PROPERTY CENTRAL ROME IN GARDEN AMAZING VIEWS