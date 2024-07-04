Parioli - Remodeled 3-bedroom flat

PARIOLI – Piazza Santiago del Cile – We have an amazing, completely remodeled apartment in the heart of Parioli for rent. It is 180m2 on the 3rd floor of a residential building with lift. The apartment faces west and is extremely bright. It has real parquet flooring and A/C in every room. All of the bathrooms have been remodeled and the kitchen is brand, new. It has a double living room with access to a large balcony, eat-in kitchen, storage, 3 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (one with tub + shower, the others showers only). The heating is centralized. AVAILABLE: 1 SEPTEMBER 2024. Renting to expats and diplomats. Lease: 3 + 2 in individual’s name for cedolare secca. Monthly rent: €3300 + €170 condominium. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or send email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finder's Fee Applied Separately