Parioli - amazing 3-bedroom remodeled flat

PARIOLI – Piazza Cile – We have an amazing, completely remodeled apartment in the heart of Parioli for rent. It is 180m2 on the 3rd floor of a residential building with lift. The apartment west and is extremely bright. It has real parquet flooring and A/C in every room. All of the bathrooms have been remodeled and the kitchen is brand, new. It has a double living room with access to a large balcony, eat-in kitchen, storage, 3 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (one with tub + shower, the others showers only). The heating is centralized. AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. Renting to referenced individuals. Lease: 3 + 2 in individual’s name for cedolare secca. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or send email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finder's Fee Applied Separately

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €3,000 + €170 condominium
Address Via Giuseppe Luigi Lagrange, 00197 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
View on Map

Parioli - amazing 3-bedroom remodeled flat

Via Giuseppe Luigi Lagrange, 00197 Roma RM, Italia
