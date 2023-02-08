5.8 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 08 February 2023
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace
Classifieds Accommodation vacant in town

Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Parioli - via Sebastiano Conca - We have an amazingly large apartment renting on the 2nd floor of an elegant residential building with concierge on a quiet street. The flat is 400m2 + 75m2 separate apartment in basement. The flat is made up a large foyer, triple living room with 1 large terrace and two large balconies. From the terrace you have an incredible view of Rome and the dome of St. Peter's. It has an eat-in and fully equipped kitchen and a 2nd elevator which comes right into the flat near the kitchen. There are a total of 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The apartment is being remodeled right now with new bathrooms and all new windows. In the photos, you can see the new windows that are being installed. There is a fabulous parquet flooring in the living rooms and dining rooms. A/C in all rooms. Independent heating. Parking for 1 car in garage. Available in March. Monthly rent: €7,000 + €1,000 condominium. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or write to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Finder's Fee Separate

General Info

Price info €7,000 + condominium
Address Via Sebastiano Conca, 00197 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 17
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 1
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 1
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 2
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 2
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 3
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 3
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 4
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 4
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 5
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 5
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 6
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 6
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 7
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 7
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 8
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 8
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 9
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 9
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 10
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 10
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 11
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 11
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 12
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 12
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 13
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 13
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 14
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 14
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 15
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 15
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 16
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 16
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 17
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 17
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 1
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 2
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 3
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 4
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 5
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 6
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 7
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 8
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 9
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 10
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 11
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 12
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 13
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 14
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 15
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 16
Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace - image 17

View on Map

Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace

Via Sebastiano Conca, 00197 Roma RM, Italia

JCU 724x450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Accommodation vacant in town

Extremely bright 2-bedroom flat on top floor with amazing view of Villa Adda

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

SUPER BRIGHT 8TH FLOOR APARTMENT WITH HUGE TERRACE!!!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

400m2 remodeled flat in Parioli for rent

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

3-bedroom remodeled flat with terrace near IFAD

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -