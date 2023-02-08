Parioli - 4 bedroom remodeled flat with Terrace

Parioli - via Sebastiano Conca - We have an amazingly large apartment renting on the 2nd floor of an elegant residential building with concierge on a quiet street. The flat is 400m2 + 75m2 separate apartment in basement. The flat is made up a large foyer, triple living room with 1 large terrace and two large balconies. From the terrace you have an incredible view of Rome and the dome of St. Peter's. It has an eat-in and fully equipped kitchen and a 2nd elevator which comes right into the flat near the kitchen. There are a total of 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The apartment is being remodeled right now with new bathrooms and all new windows. In the photos, you can see the new windows that are being installed. There is a fabulous parquet flooring in the living rooms and dining rooms. A/C in all rooms. Independent heating. Parking for 1 car in garage. Available in March. Monthly rent: €7,000 + €1,000 condominium. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or write to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Finder's Fee Separate