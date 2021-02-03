Parioli - 4 bedroom penthouse with terrace!

PARIOLI – Via delle Belle Arti – We have a very bright and spacious penthouse with terrace in a Liberty Style building with only 2 floors and full-time concierge service. The entire apartment faces the grassy slopes of Parioli and is super quiet because it faces opposite the road. The tram stop is directly in front of the building and in just a few stops you can reach the metro A at Piazza del Popolo. There are plenty of shops, markets and stores on viale TIziano which is only 50 m away. There is also a daily food market only a 5-minute walk away. It is approximately 180m2 on two floors, renting semi-furnished. The first floor 2nd floor in the building) is made up of a large living room with fireplace, fully furnished kitchen (except for fridge) with balcony, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. The second floor is reached by an internal staircase and takes you to an open space with access to the 50m2 terrace, and has two bedrooms both with bathrooms ensuite. There is a very nice parquet flooring throughout the flat, independent heating and A/C. Available: July 2021. Monthly rent: € 4,000 negotiable + circa €230 condominium. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at Immobiliare Zanni - +393474009753 (Telegram) or via email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Agency Finder's Fee Applied Separately

