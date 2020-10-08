Parioli - 110m2 PENTHOUSE with 2 terraces!

Parioli - Via Archimede - We have a very bright penthouse renting in the heart of Parioli just steps from Piazzale Euclide where you can pick up the train and Villa Glori, a beautiful park. It's on the 5th and top floor of a residential building, 110m2 made up of a living and dining area, Kitchen (the landlady is willing to buy a NEW KITCHEN!), 2 bedrooms, 1 single bedroom or study, 2 bathrooms both with windows (one with shower, one with tub), 2 terraces: one off living room, one off master bedroom. The apartment has a very elegant parquet flooring, brand new double-glazed windows, A/C, centralized heating with digital counters, security bars on windows and doors off terraces. It is renting with a parking space for one car in the condominium parking lot and a large cellar. Available: Immediately. Monthly rent: €2000 + €100 condominium. Lease: 3+2 in individual's name. Renting to NON-RESIDENTS!! Centralized heating separate: last year with old windows the heating was €900/year. This year it will definitely be less! For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or via email: info@immobiliarezanni.com . Finder's Fee Separate.

