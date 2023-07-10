Outreach and Digital Content Coordinator - Marymount International School Rome

Marymount International School Rome invites applications from those interested in the role of Outreach and Digital Content Coordinator.

This role is initially offered on a fixed-term basis from August 2023 to June 2024, with the possibility of transformation to a permanent contract thereafter.

Interested candidates, who are fluent in English, are invited to contact recruitment@marymountrome.com to request a copy of the Job Description and Recruitment Form; CVs alone will not be considered.