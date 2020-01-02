OSTIENSE 6th FLOOR APARTMENT
VIA PIGAFETTA (Ostiense/Garbatella) - 53 sq mts, 7th floor with elevator, bright, semi furnished (can furnish), entrance living room, kitchenette, bedroom with built in wardrobe, small room/studio, bathroom with shower, balcony with open view from the Pyramid, Gazometro, San Peter's Dome and Eataly. Centralized heating, double glazed windows, air conditioning, Monthly rent 1100 €. Energy Class "G". www.propertyrome.net - info@propertyrome.net - 065743170
Via Francesco Antonio Pigafetta, 00154 Roma RM, Italia