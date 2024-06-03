We are looking for a dynamic and competent individual for the position of Operations Manager in the hospitality sector, based in Rome.

**Hybrid Work: Smart working + occasional visits to apartments (about once a week).**

Initially, visits will be more frequent to familiarize yourself with our facilities and team.

**Requirements:**

- Age between 25 and 35 years.

- At least one year of experience in the hospitality sector, preferably in vacation rentals and guesthouses.

- Fluent knowledge of Italian and English; knowledge of Spanish is an advantage.

- Ability to promptly respond to tourist messages and manage cleaning staff and their shifts.

- Intermediate to advanced knowledge of Excel and/or Google Sheets to manage business spreadsheets.

- Basic experience with at least one channel manager (preferably Krossbooking).

- Experience working closely with tourists, with minimal back-office experience.

- Having coordinated at least two people under your responsibility, preferably cleaners and/or maintenance staff.

- Self-management and excellent organization of your work, with analytical skills to anticipate potential problems and customer requests.

**Offer:**

- Monthly salary of 1200 euros net.

- Two days off per week (not Saturday and Sunday).

- Flexible working hours, which can be carried out on the move with a mobile phone and/or tablet.

- Possibility of having other jobs, provided the expected results are guaranteed, availability is ensured, and other employers do not prohibit the use of mobile devices.

If you believe you possess the necessary qualities for this position and are ready to join our team, please send your resume along with a cover letter to tesorolosrl@gmail.com by 07/06/2024.

Any questions can be sent to the same email address. Please do not respond in this chat.

Thank you for your interest in our company.

---

