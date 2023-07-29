29.6 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 01 August 2023
Italy's news in English
Havaas H1 1920 x 116 ENG
Havaas H1 1920 x 116 ENG
Havaas H1 1920 x 116 ENG
RCC 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Open Positions in Rome, Italy for walking Tours
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Open Positions in Rome, Italy for walking Tours

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Applicants should enjoy being around people from all backgrounds, have a fun personality, the ability to adapt to changing situations, an interest in the history of Rome, integrity, a big smile, and a good presence. We are looking for candidates for private tours in Rome.

We only consider people who have completed at least two years of full-time self-employment or University.

Contact 0039 3280010018 (WhatsApp)

JCU 724x450
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
Haavas H3 - 320 x 480 ENG

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Haavas H5 - 1400 x 360 ENG

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Tour leaders wanted English and/or French, German speaking

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Biology Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Educatrice asilo nido

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU - Institute for Entrepreneurship (IFE) Associate

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Administrative Assistant - Marymount International School Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking part-time nanny in Aventino/San Saba area

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Assistant for Student Activities and Engagement

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Job Opportunity: Computing Curriculum Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -