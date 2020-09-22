One-to-one assistant for Elementary School
International School in Rome seeks an English speaking one-to-one assistant for an immediate start. The role is to support an individual student in a classroom setting in collaboration with classroom teacher. Experience with children essential. Please visit www.marymountrome.com to download the School's Application Form and send to recruitment@marymountrome.com.
Wanted in Rome
