One-to-one assistant for Elementary School

International School in Rome seeks an English speaking one-to-one assistant for an immediate start. The role is to support an individual student in a classroom setting in collaboration with classroom teacher. Experience with children essential. Please visit www.marymountrome.com to download the School's Application Form and send to recruitment@marymountrome.com.

General Info

Address Via di Villa Lauchli, 00191 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

One-to-one assistant for Elementary School

Via di Villa Lauchli, 00191 Roma RM, Italy
