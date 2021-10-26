One on One Support Assistant - Marymount International School

Marymount International School is seeking a One-on-One Learning Support Assistant for the Elementary School, for 8:30-3:30 with immediate start.

Responsibilities include supporting the individual student in the classroom setting, supervising independent work, record the student’s progress and work collaboratively and under the direction of the classroom teacher.

Qualified fluent English speakers are asked to visit the School's website www.marymountrome.com to download the Application Form and send to recruitment@marymountrome.com.