One on One Support Assistant - Marymount International School
Marymount International School is seeking a One-on-One Learning Support Assistant for the Elementary School. The start date is end of April 2022.
Responsibilities include supporting the individual student in the classroom setting, supervising independent work, record the student’s progress and work collaboratively and under the direction of the classroom teacher.
Qualified native English speakers are asked to visit the School's website www.marymountrome.com to download the Application Form and send to recruitment@marymountrome.com .
