One on One Learning Support Assistants - Marymount International School

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Marymount International School is seeking One-on-One Learning Support Assistants for the Elementary School for 8:30-3:30 Monday to Friday with immediate start.

Responsibilities include supporting the individual student in the classroom setting, supervising independent work, recording the student’s progress and working collaboratively and under the direction of the classroom teacher.

Fluent English speakers are asked to visit the School's website www.marymountrome.com/about/employment to download the Application Form and send to essecretary@marymountrome.com.

Address Via di Villa Lauchli 180

