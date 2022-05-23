Office Assistant in Travel Agency

Candidate should be proficient in written & spoken English. Working knowledge of Italian or other EU language will be an asset. Email resume to rahul@romanodyssey.com

Via Guido Guinizelli, 98, 00152 Roma RM, Italia

