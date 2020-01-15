OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST - private family in Rome
Occupational Therapist required for a 4 year old boy (international High Profile Family) living in Rome. The boy is having difficulties with balance amd needs help walking properly.
Working hours: 10/12 hours per day 6 days per week
Salary offered: generous upon experience
Accommodation offered: Private bedroom with bathroom (the candidate can live out as long as they are able to travel with the family when required)
