OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST - private family in Rome

Occupational Therapist required for a 4 year old boy (international High Profile Family) living in Rome. The boy is having difficulties with balance amd needs help walking properly.

Working hours: 10/12 hours per day 6 days per week

Salary offered: generous upon experience

Accommodation offered: Private bedroom with bathroom (the candidate can live out as long as they are able to travel with the family when required)

General Info

Price info Generous salary ups experience
Address Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, 00186 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST - private family in Rome

Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69134
Previous article Part-time guide/ Museum assistant

RELATED ARTICLES

Part-time guide/ Museum assistant
Jobs vacant

Part-time guide/ Museum assistant

Qualified English Teachers Needed
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teachers Needed

Qualified Afternoon English Language School Teacher Required EUR
Jobs vacant

Qualified Afternoon English Language School Teacher Required EUR

Qualified English Teachers
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teachers

Creative teaching opportunity in Rome
Jobs vacant

Creative teaching opportunity in Rome

English mother tongue teacher Nursery/Kindergarten
Jobs vacant

English mother tongue teacher Nursery/Kindergarten

Qualified Mother-Tongue English Teachers
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother-Tongue English Teachers

Qualified English mother tongue teachers for kindergarten and primary school
Jobs vacant

Qualified English mother tongue teachers for kindergarten and primary school

Accademia Linguistica Trinity School
Jobs vacant

Accademia Linguistica Trinity School

Fundraising Officer Full Time
Jobs vacant

Fundraising Officer Full Time

Account Manager for Tour Operator
Jobs vacant

Account Manager for Tour Operator

Experienced English teacher
Jobs vacant

Experienced English teacher

Front desk officer and activities coordinator
Jobs vacant

Front desk officer and activities coordinator

Accountant/administrative assistant at the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Rome
Jobs vacant

Accountant/administrative assistant at the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Rome

Mother tongue/Bilingual Certified teachers
Jobs vacant

Mother tongue/Bilingual Certified teachers