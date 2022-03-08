N.U.in Italy Program Assistant Manager

The N.U.in Italy Program is a unique opportunity for freshmen accepted for Spring Admission to Northeastern University to study at John Cabot University during the Fall semester and enter Northeastern University in the Spring. John Cabot University provides academic courses to the participants while N.U.in on-site staff provide on-site leadership and support services in collaboration with John Cabot University and Northeastern staff.

The N.U.in Italy Program Assistant Manager will assist the N.U.in Italy Program Manager in coordinating, organizing, and facilitating the N.U.in Program on-site operations in collaboration with JCU and Northeastern University. These responsibilities include, but are not limited to social, academic, volunteer, student conduct, immigration, orientation, trips, professional and N.U.in Italy Program Coordinator staff supervision.

For a list of responsibilities and qualifications required, please refer to the JCU website at Administrative / Staff Positions | University Jobs in Italy (johncabot.edu).

All applicants MUST possess valid EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line "N.U.in Italy Program Assistant Manager".

The position will be open until filled and applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Note that this position is a fixed-term contract to begin in July 2022.

While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

