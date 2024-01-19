Notre Dame SoA Rome Studies Program Hiring

The University of Notre Dame School of Architecture Rome Studies Program is hiring an administrative assistant.
Click here for full job description: https://architecture.nd.edu/careers-alumni/jobs/rome-studies-program-administrative-assistant-university-of-notre-dame-school-of-architecture-rome-italy/
Send an email
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Part-time English Mother-tongue Teacher