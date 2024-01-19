17 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Notre Dame SoA Rome Studies Program Hiring

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The University of Notre Dame School of Architecture Rome Studies Program is hiring an administrative assistant.

Click here for full job description: https://architecture.nd.edu/careers-alumni/jobs/rome-studies-program-administrative-assistant-university-of-notre-dame-school-of-architecture-rome-italy/

