Night shift hotel auditor/receptionist/porter

Experienced, mature night-shift hotel auditor/receptionist/porter available for immediate start in Rome. Typical hours of work: 10pm - 7am, 4 days on, 3 days off (negotiable). Languages: English (mother tongue), Italian, Dutch, Flemish and some functional French and Thai.

Duties include: End-of-Day financial reconciliation (FOLS system), standard receptionist work (check-ins, check-outs, making bookings, enquiries), barman (including food/snack prep), floor-walks, guest service, breakfast setup and cooking.

EU citizen (Irish) and in possession of all papers required to live and work in Italy. Driving license.

