Night shift hotel auditor/receptionist/porter
Experienced, mature night-shift hotel auditor/receptionist/porter available for immediate start in Rome. Typical hours of work: 10pm - 7am, 4 days on, 3 days off (negotiable). Languages: English (mother tongue), Italian, Dutch, Flemish and some functional French and Thai.
Duties include: End-of-Day financial reconciliation (FOLS system), standard receptionist work (check-ins, check-outs, making bookings, enquiries), barman (including food/snack prep), floor-walks, guest service, breakfast setup and cooking.
EU citizen (Irish) and in possession of all papers required to live and work in Italy. Driving license.
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
English mother tongue teacher Nursery/Kindergarten
Night shift hotel auditor/receptionist/porter
Qualified Mother-Tongue English Teachers