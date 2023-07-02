Need property manager for apartment in Rome

I am purchasing an apartment in Rome and need help from someone local to get the apartment set up. I would like you to be able to arrange furniture deliveries, coordinate the opening of utilities, and various services that are necessary for a new home. Knowledge of English preferred.
Hourly compensation.
Must have references that can be verified.
