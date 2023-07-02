28.5 C
Sun, 02 July 2023
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Need property manager for apartment in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

I am purchasing an apartment in Rome and need help from someone local to get the apartment set up. I would like you to be able to arrange furniture deliveries, coordinate the opening of utilities, and various services that are necessary for a new home. Knowledge of English preferred.

Hourly compensation.

Must have references that can be verified.

Titanic
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome https://www.wantedinrome.com
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
