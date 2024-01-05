Need help cleaning and also Painting

Hello. I recently purchased an apartment and need help with a few things:
1. I need someone to paint the ceilings throughout my apartment. I can supply all of the materials. After the ceilings are completed, there will likely be more work painting walls.
2. I need occasional cleaning services. Right now, it is not a full-time job, but perhaps it could be.
You must have references that I can check.
