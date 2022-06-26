Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat

Alberone (near San Giovanni) - We have a very cosy and elegantly furnished one bedroom apartment renting in a residential building. It's on the mezzanine level and all of the windows look onto the courtyard, not the street. The apartment was remodeled a few years ago and has an elegant parquet floor, double glazed wooden windows with security bars. It's a very bright apartment even if on a lower floor. It is completely furnished with a full kitchen and dishwasher and washer/dryer. The neighborhood is extremely safe and one block from the apartment is a daily market. The metro A Ponte Lungo stop is 3 blocks from the apartment, the Tuscolana Train Station is a 5 minute walk and there are tons of buses that go up and down via Appia Nuova. There is also an unlimited number of restaurants, stores, grocery stores, snack bars, etc. Renting to referenced professionals, financial documentation required. Monthly rent: €800 + €39 condominium. Centralized heating - 5 bills at €25 each during the winter months and then a balance at the end of the winter is done to see what the actual consumption of the heating was. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or write: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Fee Separate

