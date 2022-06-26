Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat

Alberone (near San Giovanni) - We have a very cosy and elegantly furnished one bedroom apartment renting in a residential building. It's on the mezzanine level and all of the windows look onto the courtyard, not the street. The apartment was remodeled a few years ago and has an elegant parquet floor, double glazed wooden windows with security bars. It's a very bright apartment even if on a lower floor. It is completely furnished with a full kitchen and dishwasher and washer/dryer. The neighborhood is extremely safe and one block from the apartment is a daily market. The metro A Ponte Lungo stop is 3 blocks from the apartment, the Tuscolana Train Station is a 5 minute walk and there are tons of buses that go up and down via Appia Nuova. There is also an unlimited number of restaurants, stores, grocery stores, snack bars, etc. Renting to referenced professionals, financial documentation required. Monthly rent: €800 + €39 condominium. Centralized heating - 5 bills at €25 each during the winter months and then a balance at the end of the winter is done to see what the actual consumption of the heating was. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or write: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Fee Separate

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €800
Address Via Paolo Paruta, 7, 00179 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 11
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 1
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 1
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 2
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 2
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 3
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 3
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 4
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 4
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 5
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 5
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 6
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 6
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 7
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 7
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 8
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 8
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 9
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 9
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 10
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 10
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 11
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 11
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 1
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 2
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 3
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 4
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 5
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 6
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 7
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 8
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 9
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 10
Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat - image 11

View on Map

Near San Giovanni - 1 Bedroom Remodeled Flat

Via Paolo Paruta, 7, 00179 Roma RM, Italia

RELATED ARTICLES

Villa with 300m2 garden, condominium pool & tennnis, renting to EXPATS only
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa with 300m2 garden, condominium pool & tennnis, renting to EXPATS only

SUPER BRIGHT 8TH FLOOR APARTMENT WITH HUGE TERRACE!!!
Accommodation vacant in town

SUPER BRIGHT 8TH FLOOR APARTMENT WITH HUGE TERRACE!!!

Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour
Accommodation vacant in town

Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore

TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato
Accommodation vacant in town

TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato

2-BEDROOM LUXURY FLAT FACING COLOSSEUM! - AVAILABLE.
Accommodation vacant in town

2-BEDROOM LUXURY FLAT FACING COLOSSEUM! - AVAILABLE.

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese
Accommodation vacant in town

3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?
Accommodation vacant in town

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?

Super elegant, brand new 1-bedroom furnished flat near FAO
Accommodation vacant in town

Super elegant, brand new 1-bedroom furnished flat near FAO

4-bedroom furnished villa - via della Pisana
Accommodation vacant in town

4-bedroom furnished villa - via della Pisana

3-bedroom furnished flat in Trastevere!
Accommodation vacant in town

3-bedroom furnished flat in Trastevere!

100mq Apartment
Accommodation vacant in town

100mq Apartment

Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area
Accommodation vacant in town

Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area

RENT ATTIC JULY AUGUST S.GIOVANNI COLOSSEO
Accommodation vacant in town

RENT ATTIC JULY AUGUST S.GIOVANNI COLOSSEO