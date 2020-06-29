Native English Speaker Babysitter

We are looking for a caring english mother tongue lady who can pick my my 10yo up on her way out of school and take her to the afternoon activities 3-5 afternoons /w. She must know how to drive a manual gears car, or have her own car, or good orientation with public transport.

General Info

Price info 10€/hour

