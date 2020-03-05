Nanny

I am an English mother tongue nanny/babysitter in Rome. I can currently offer my services in the afternoons and evenings every day of the week. I'd love to chat more if you are someone looking for an English speaking nanny for your child(ren). I can also offer private English lessons.

General Info

Price info 10-20/hour
Email address jfenwick4441@gmail.com
