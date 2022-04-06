Mother tongue kindergarten teacher

i'm looking for a theacher 30 hours per week from monday to friday, for kids from 3 to 5 years old. FISM contract from september tu july.

conctact 3270180737 Viviana

Email address nidomeraviglia@virgilio.it
