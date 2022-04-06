Mother tongue kindergarten teacher

i'm looking for a theacher 30 hours per week from monday to friday, for kids from 3 to 5 years old. FISM contract from september tu july.
conctact 3270180737 Viviana
General Info
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Seeking Early Childhood and lower Primary Teacher
St. Thomas’s International School in Viterbo is seeking qualified English mother tongue Early Childhood and lower Primary (Grades 1 -3) full-time homeroom teachers for September 20...
“La casetta dei pulcini” bilingual kindergarden in Grottarossa area is looking for a mothertongue or bilingual teacher (with an intermediate level of italian) to start immediately....
Come and destress yourself with this unique hands on energy healing treatment. I will help you to unblock energy centres located on your head so as to put you and your body ' in t...
Your Olive Leaf Extract Elixir
Wanting to look younger and healthier? Try our bio products with olive leaf extract.Your Olive Leaf Extract Bio products with olive leaf extract. Super Anti-oxidant. Weight Loss...