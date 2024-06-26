22 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 27 June 2024
Italy's news in English
AUR Summer 24 1920 x116
AUR Summer 24 1920 x116
AUR Summer 24 1920 x116
Acorn P H1 - 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Mother Tongue English Teachers needed in EUR School
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Mother Tongue English Teachers needed in EUR School

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Large, prestigious Catholic school in the EUR neighborhood of Rome seeks full-time CELTA-qualified English mother-tongue teachers for its preschool and primary school bilingual programs, including a primary teacher specialized in science.

Ideal candidates must have prior teaching experience, the necessary paperwork to be employed in Italy or an Italian permesso di soggiorno, and excellent organizational and planning skills. Interested individuals should send a letter of introduction and their CV to EnglishTeachingEUR@gmail.com.

General Info

Address Viale della Scultura n. 15
Email address englishteachingeur@gmail.com

View on Map

Mother Tongue English Teachers needed in EUR School

Viale della Scultura n. 15

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Acorn P H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Mothertongue Teachers Wanted

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Accademia Linguistica Trinity School seeking DOS

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

AUR is seeking adjunct faculty to teach courses in our composition sequence

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

AUR Seeking Adjunct Faculty: Geographic Information Systems

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Web Communications Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

English teachers needed

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

2 English Teachers for Preschool

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teachers

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -