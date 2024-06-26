Mother Tongue English Teachers needed in EUR School

Large, prestigious Catholic school in the EUR neighborhood of Rome seeks full-time CELTA-qualified English mother-tongue teachers for its preschool and primary school bilingual programs, including a primary teacher specialized in science.
Ideal candidates must have prior teaching experience, the necessary paperwork to be employed in Italy or an Italian permesso di soggiorno, and excellent organizational and planning skills. Interested individuals should send a letter of introduction and their CV to EnglishTeachingEUR@gmail.com.
