Mother tongue English teacher for drama and music workshops
Passionate, energetic and fun! Confident to lead a class of young children or to plan and teach private lessons with high a level of professionality. Availability in the afternoons especially Monday and Thursday. Excellent English is key. 4 - 10 hours per week.
General Info
€15-€20
centre
jobs@gymbo.it
View on Map
centre
