Mother tongue English teacher for drama and music workshops

Passionate, energetic and fun! Confident to lead a class of young children or to plan and teach private lessons with high a level of professionality. Availability in the afternoons especially Monday and Thursday. Excellent English is key. 4 - 10 hours per week.

General Info

Price info €15-€20
Address centre
Email address jobs@gymbo.it

