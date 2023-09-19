29.3 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Monther Tongue/ Bilingual English Teachers Needed

By: Wanted in Rome

Happy kids English School in Ostia Lido is looking for Mother tongue/bilingual English teachers for our afternoon courses for students aged 4 - 18. Teacher Training and excellent wage. Send CV to happykidsostia@gmail.com or tram whatsapp 3402476195.

General Info

Price info €20/hour
Address Via Costanzo Casana, 228, 00121 Lido di Ostia RM, Italia

Monther Tongue/ Bilingual English Teachers Needed

Via Costanzo Casana, 228, 00121 Lido di Ostia RM, Italia

