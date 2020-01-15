MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - PERFECT FOR WFP STAFF!! We have a very quaint and elegantly furnished 1-bedroom flat in the heart of Monteverde renting to referenced individuals. It is on the 1st floor of a residential, Liberty-style building. The area is very quiet yet just steps away from the tram on Circonvalazione Gianicolense. It is 45mq and made up of a living room with open kitchenette complete with kitchenware, bedroom, bathroom with shower. The heating is centralized with digital counters and there is A/C in each room. Available: Feb, 15, 2020. Monthly rent: €1000 + condominium. References requested. For more information, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or via email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Agency Finder's Fee Applied Separately.