MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi

MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - PERFECT FOR WFP STAFF!! We have a very quaint and elegantly furnished 1-bedroom flat in the heart of Monteverde renting to referenced individuals. It is on the 1st floor of a residential, Liberty-style building. The area is very quiet yet just steps away from the tram on Circonvalazione Gianicolense. It is 45mq and made up of a living room with open kitchenette complete with kitchenware, bedroom, bathroom with shower. The heating is centralized with digital counters and there is A/C in each room. Available: Feb, 15, 2020. Monthly rent: €1000 + condominium. References requested. For more information, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or via email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Agency Finder's Fee Applied Separately.

General Info

Price info €1000
Address Via Pietro Romani 170
Image Gallery
1 of 11
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 1
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 1
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 2
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 2
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 3
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 3
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 4
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 4
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 5
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 5
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 6
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 6
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 7
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 7
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 8
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 8
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 9
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 9
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 10
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 10
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 11
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 11
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 1
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 2
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 3
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 4
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 5
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 6
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 7
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 8
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 9
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 10
MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi - image 11

View on Map

MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi

Via Pietro Romani 170

RELATED ARTICLES

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - Available
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - Available

2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat
Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat

Studio in Monteverde vecchio area
Accommodation vacant in town

Studio in Monteverde vecchio area

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!
Accommodation vacant in town

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!

Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!
Accommodation vacant in town

Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!

Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Manzoni Area
Accommodation vacant in town

Manzoni Area

UNIQUE PROPERTY CENTRAL ROME IN GARDEN AMAZING VIEWS
Accommodation vacant in town

UNIQUE PROPERTY CENTRAL ROME IN GARDEN AMAZING VIEWS

AXA 3-bedroom flat with huge - Available: immediately
Accommodation vacant in town

AXA 3-bedroom flat with huge - Available: immediately

Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - AVAILABLE
Accommodation vacant in town

Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - AVAILABLE

1 or 2 bedroom flat in quiet square near Piazza Venezia
Accommodation vacant in town

1 or 2 bedroom flat in quiet square near Piazza Venezia

2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO
Accommodation vacant in town

2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO

2-BEDROOM LUXURY FLAT FACING COLOSSEUM! - AVAILABLE.
Accommodation vacant in town

2-BEDROOM LUXURY FLAT FACING COLOSSEUM! - AVAILABLE.

3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY.
Accommodation vacant in town

3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY.