Monteverde Vecchio - Large 4-bedroom flat with huge Terrace

Monteverde Vecchio - Viale di Villa Pamphili - We have a large apartment in the heart of Monteverde Vecchio renting to referenced individuals. The apartment is on the 1st floor of a residential building, NO elevator. It is approximately 150m2 and is made up of a living room with access to a 50m2 terrace, eat-in and fully furnished kitchen, 4 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms (2 full and 1 half), and long hallway. There are 3 wardrobes in the flat. The heating is independent. Air conditioning in every room. AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. Monthly rent: €2300. Contract: 3+2 cedolare secca, in individual's name. Company leases could be taken into consideration. Condominium: €120/mth. For more information and/or appointments, please contanct Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (TELEGRAM) or email: info@immobiliarezanni.com - Immobiliare Zanni Real Estate Agency - Finder's Fee / Commission Applied.

General Info

Price info €2300 + Condominium
Address Viale di Villa Pamphili, 00152 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Monteverde Vecchio - Large 4-bedroom flat with huge Terrace

Viale di Villa Pamphili, 00152 Roma RM, Italia
